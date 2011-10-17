M 5360

Spice Mobiles M 5360

Price :

Rs. 7100

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 7100

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 October, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 2.4 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim phone with camera, bluetooth, FM radio, music player, FM radio, torchlight & long battery life.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (QVGA)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

167 ppi

Screen Size

2.4 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (vGA, 640 x 480 Pixels, Digital Zoom, Night mode, Burst mode)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

10 hrs

Standby Time

500 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

117 x 49.9 x 14.5 mm

Weight

112 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.0

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby with Smart Divert)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Predictive Text, Incoming Call Guard, World Clock (Format12/24), Alarm, Calculator, Calendar, To-Do List, Voice Memo, Auto Power On/Off)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Spice Mobiles Image gallery

Latest Spice Mobiles Mobiles

Spice Mobiles Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies