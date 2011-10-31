You might like this
Spice Mobiles M 5225
Price :
Rs. 3999
|
Rs. 3999
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 31 October, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Spice
- Processor :
- Battery : 1350 mAh
- Display : 2 inches
- Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim phone having VGA camera, wireless FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & torchlight.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
176 X 220 pixels
|Screen Size
|
2 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
27 KB
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels,Digital Zoom, Brightness Level, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (High Quality Video Player, 25fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1350 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
5 hrs
|Standby Time
|
500 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
118.3 x 49.8 x 13.50 mm
|Weight
|
88.5 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Spice
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
No
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Dual (Dual Standby)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Wireless FM with Telescopic Antenna, Scheduled FM Recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (LED Torch Light, Multi Languages (English, Hindi), User Profiles, Caller Group, Predictive Text, Incoming Call Guard, World Clock (Format12/24), Alarm, Calculator, Currency/Unit Convertor, Calendar, To-Do List, Voice Memo, Auto Power On/Off )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement