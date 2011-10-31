  • 23:25 Dec 18, 2019
M 5225

Spice Mobiles M 5225

Rs. 3999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 31 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1350 mAh
  • Display : 2 inches
  • Resolution : 176 X 220 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim phone having VGA camera, wireless FM radio, music player, GPRS connectivity & torchlight.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

176 X 220 pixels

Screen Size

2 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

27 KB

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP (640 x 480 Pixels,Digital Zoom, Brightness Level, Multi Shot, Night Vision, Photo CLI)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (High Quality Video Player, 25fps)

Battery

Capacity

1350 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

5 hrs

Standby Time

500 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

118.3 x 49.8 x 13.50 mm

Weight

88.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800 MHz )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1

WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

No

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Wireless FM with Telescopic Antenna, Scheduled FM Recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (LED Torch Light, Multi Languages (English, Hindi), User Profiles, Caller Group, Predictive Text, Incoming Call Guard, World Clock (Format12/24), Alarm, Calculator, Currency/Unit Convertor, Calendar, To-Do List, Voice Memo, Auto Power On/Off )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

