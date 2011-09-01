  • 14:12 Jan 25, 2020
M 5115

Spice Mobiles M 5115

Price :

Rs. 3999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 September, 2011
  • Operating System : Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 1.77 inches
  • Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 0.3 MP
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Rs. 3999

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 September, 2011
  • Operating System :Proprietary Spice
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 1000 mAh
  • Display : 1.77 inches
  • Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Expandable : 8 GB

Description

A dual sim GSM phone with camera, bluetooth, music player, FM radio, torchlight & upto 8 GB expandable memory.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD

Resolution

128 x 160 pixels

Pixel Density

116 ppi

Screen Size

1.77 inches

Memory

Expandable

8 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

0.3 MP ( 640x480 pixels, VGA, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

No

Battery

Capacity

1000 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

4 hrs

Standby Time

500 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

107 x 45.5 x 14 mm

Weight

44.8 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Spice

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP)
WiFi

No

Internet

GPRS

GPS

No

USB

Yes

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

Yes

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM recording)
Media Player

Yes (MP3)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Torch Light, User Profiles, Predictive Text, Incoming Call Guard, Alarm, Calculator, Calendar, Voice Memo, Auto Power On/Off )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Spice Mobiles Image gallery

Latest Spice Mobiles Mobiles

Spice Mobiles Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies