Spice Mobiles M 5115
Price :
Rs. 3999
|
Rs. 3999
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 September, 2011
- Operating System :Proprietary Spice
- Processor :
- Battery : 1000 mAh
- Display : 1.77 inches
- Resolution : 128 x 160 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : 8 GB
Description
A dual sim GSM phone with camera, bluetooth, music player, FM radio, torchlight & upto 8 GB expandable memory.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD
|Resolution
|
128 x 160 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
116 ppi
|Screen Size
|
1.77 inches
Memory
|Expandable
|
8 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
0.3 MP ( 640x480 pixels, VGA, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
No
Battery
|Capacity
|
1000 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
4 hrs
|Standby Time
|
500 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
107 x 45.5 x 14 mm
|Weight
|
44.8 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Spice
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM 900 / 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
GPRS
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
Yes
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
Yes
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM recording)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Torch Light, User Profiles, Predictive Text, Incoming Call Guard, Alarm, Calculator, Calendar, Voice Memo, Auto Power On/Off )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
