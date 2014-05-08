Xperia Z2

Sony Xperia Z2

Product Features :

  • Launch : 08 May, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.4.2
  • Processor : Quad Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 3200 mAh
  • Display : 5.2 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 20.7 MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

Sony Xperia Z2 smartphone with 5.20-inch display powered by 2.3GHz processor with 3GB RAM and 20.7-megapixel rear camera.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

1080 x 1920 pixels

Pixel Density

424 ppi

Screen Size

5.2 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

64 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

20.7 MP (autofocus, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Face detection)
Front Camera

2.2 MP (1080p@30fps)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@120fps, video stabilization, HDR)

Battery

Capacity

3200 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Non Removable

Talktime

15 hrs

Standby Time

690 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

146.8 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm (5.78 x 2.89 x 0.32 in)
Weight

163 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 2.3 GHz (Krait 400, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8974AB Snapdragon 801)
Operating System

Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 LTE 700/800/850/900/1700/1800/1900/2100/2600)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

MHL (TV-out)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Micro-SIM)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (AAC, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MIDI, MP3, PCM, Vorbis, WMA)
Video Player

Yes (3GPP, MP4, AMR)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Barometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps for Mobile with Street view, Google Hangouts, Sony Select, Web browser (WebKit), Google Chrome, Google Play, Goolge Voice Search, Google Search)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch upto 10 fingers, Shatter proof and scratch-resistant glass, Triluminos display, X-Reality Engine)
Water Proof

Yes

Xperia Z2, Z3, Z3 Compact, and Z2 Tablet receiving Marshmallow update in India

Xperia Z2, Z3, Z3 Compact, and Z2 Tablet receiving Marshmallow update in India

Sony has already rolled out Android Marshmallow update for Xperia Z5, Z5 Premium and Z3+ smartphones.

Sony Xperia Z2 Review: It's hot

Sony Xperia Z2 Review: It's hot

With Xperia Z2, Sony has again asserted its craftsmanship and prowess in making high end smartphones.

