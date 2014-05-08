You might like this
Sony Xperia Z2
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 May, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.4.2
- Processor : Quad Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 3200 mAh
- Display : 5.2 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 1920 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
Sony Xperia Z2 smartphone with 5.20-inch display powered by 2.3GHz processor with 3GB RAM and 20.7-megapixel rear camera.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 1920 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
424 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
20.7 MP (autofocus, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Face detection)
|Front Camera
|
2.2 MP (1080p@30fps)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@120fps, video stabilization, HDR)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3200 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
15 hrs
|Standby Time
|
690 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
146.8 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm (5.78 x 2.89 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|
163 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 2.3 GHz (Krait 400, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8974AB Snapdragon 801)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 LTE 700/800/850/900/1700/1800/1900/2100/2600)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
MHL (TV-out)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Micro-SIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (AAC, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MIDI, MP3, PCM, Vorbis, WMA)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GPP, MP4, AMR)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Barometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps for Mobile with Street view, Google Hangouts, Sony Select, Web browser (WebKit), Google Chrome, Google Play, Goolge Voice Search, Google Search)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch upto 10 fingers, Shatter proof and scratch-resistant glass, Triluminos display, X-Reality Engine)
|Water Proof
|
Yes
You might like this
