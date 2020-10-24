Xperia Pro
Sony Xperia Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1644 x 3840 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Sony Xperia Pro sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a resolution of 1,644x3,840 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 100 colour gamut and a dedicated Creator mode powered by CineAltra. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.  

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB. 

 

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel primary Exmor RS for mobile sensor with an f/1.7 lens along with two 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view (FoV). The Sony Xperia Pro comes with a 8-megapixel shooter at the front, with an f/2.0 lens for selfies.

 

Xperia Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging and USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging.

 

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, micro-HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing speakers. The phone measures 170.18x76.2x10.16mm and weighs 225 grams. The phone is also IP68 certified, making it water and dust resistant. 

Display

Type

4K HDR, OLED (OLED 21:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection )
Resolution

1644 x 3840 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB (UFS Storage)
Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 12-megapixel primary Exmor RS for mobile sensor with an f/1.7 lens along with two 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with Adaptive Charging, USB PD Fast Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

170.18 x 76.2 x 10.16 mm

Weight

225 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 SoC)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

WiFi 6 (IEEE802.11a / b / g / n (2.4 GHz) / n (5 GHz) / ac / ax / Wi-Fi MIMO 2x2)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
HDMI

Micro

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Barometer, Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP65/IP68 dust/water proof)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Sony Xperia Pro announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4K HDR Display and more

Sony Xperia Pro announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4K HDR Display and more

Sony has launched its flagship for the year that is called the Sony Xperia Pro. The smartphone comes with a micro-HDMI port and sports a 4K HDR OLED display.

