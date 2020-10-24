Description

The Sony Xperia Pro sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a resolution of 1,644x3,840 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 100 colour gamut and a dedicated Creator mode powered by CineAltra. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB.

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel primary Exmor RS for mobile sensor with an f/1.7 lens along with two 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view (FoV). The Sony Xperia Pro comes with a 8-megapixel shooter at the front, with an f/2.0 lens for selfies.

Xperia Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging and USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, micro-HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing speakers. The phone measures 170.18x76.2x10.16mm and weighs 225 grams. The phone is also IP68 certified, making it water and dust resistant.