Xperia L4
Sony Xperia L4

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3580 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 1680 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Sony Xperia L4 is equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1680 x 720 pixels and 21:9 display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

For optics, the Xperia L4 is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP 117° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with  f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 3580mAh battery with fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. The phone measures 159 x 71 x 8.7mm and the weight is 178grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (21:9 display)
Resolution

1680 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (MicroSD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP + 2MP (13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5MP 117 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3580 mAh (with fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

159 x 71 x 8.7mm

Weight

178 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (5.0, A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Fingerprint (side-mounted) )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Sony Xperia L4 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 3580mAh battery with fast charging.

