Description

Sony Xperia L4 is equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1680 x 720 pixels and 21:9 display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



For optics, the Xperia L4 is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP 117° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 3580mAh battery with fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. The phone measures 159 x 71 x 8.7mm and the weight is 178grams.