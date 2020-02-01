You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3580 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 1680 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Sony Xperia L4 is equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1680 x 720 pixels and 21:9 display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
For optics, the Xperia L4 is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP 117° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is backed by a 3580mAh battery with fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. The phone measures 159 x 71 x 8.7mm and the weight is 178grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (21:9 display)
|Resolution
|
1680 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP + 2MP (13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5MP 117 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3580 mAh (with fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
159 x 71 x 8.7mm
|Weight
|
178 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (5.0, A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Fingerprint ( Fingerprint (side-mounted) )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
Competitors
