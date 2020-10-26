Xperia Ace 2
Sony Xperia Ace 2

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 5.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. 

 

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 has a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel f/2.0 primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well integrated into the power button itself. 

 

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and dual band Wi-Fi. The smartphone also has IP68 rating making it water and dust resistant.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD, HD+ ( Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

5.5 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Via MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

159 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz+ 5GHz), Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes (Supported Formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, FLV, MKV, WEBM)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 certified)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

