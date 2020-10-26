You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 5.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Sony Xperia Ace 2 sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.
The Sony Xperia Ace 2 has a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel f/2.0 primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well integrated into the power button itself.
It is backed by a 4500mAh battery. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and dual band Wi-Fi. The smartphone also has IP68 rating making it water and dust resistant.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, HD+ ( Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Via MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p @ 30/60 fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
159 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz+ 5GHz), Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes (Supported Formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, FLV, MKV, WEBM)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 certified)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted fingerprint scanner )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
