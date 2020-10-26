Description

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 has a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel f/2.0 primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well integrated into the power button itself.

It is backed by a 4500mAh battery. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and dual band Wi-Fi. The smartphone also has IP68 rating making it water and dust resistant.