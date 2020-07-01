Description

Sony Xperia 8 Lite runs on Android 9.0 Pie and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Xperia 8 Lite features a 6.0-inches Full HD+ Triluminous LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset and backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage that could be further expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card.



On the camera front, the Xperia 8 Lite features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 8-megapixel secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.







The Xperia 8 Lite is backed by a 2870mAh battery. On the connectivity front, both of them offer 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other key highlights of the device also include its IPX5/IPX8 waterproof certification, as well as IPX6 dustproof certification.