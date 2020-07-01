Xperia 8 Lite
Coming Soon

Sony Xperia 8 Lite

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 2870 mAh
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 2560 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 2870 mAh
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 2560 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Sony Xperia 8 Lite runs on Android 9.0 Pie and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Xperia 8 Lite features a 6.0-inches Full HD+ Triluminous LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset and backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage that could be further expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Xperia 8 Lite features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 8-megapixel secondary lens with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

 

The Xperia 8 Lite is backed by a 2870mAh battery. On the connectivity front, both of them offer 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. Other key highlights of the device also include its IPX5/IPX8 waterproof certification, as well as IPX6 dustproof certification.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (21:9 aspect ratio CinemaWide display)
Resolution

2560 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

457 ppi

Screen Size

6 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP

Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

2870 mAh (with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qnovo Adaptive Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( side mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Sony Image gallery

Latest Sony Mobiles

Sony Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies