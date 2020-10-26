Xperia 10 III
Coming Soon

Sony Xperia 10 III

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 2520 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6 inches
  • Resolution : 2520 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Sony Xperia 10 III sports a 6-inch OLED display with HDR 10 support, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB.  

 

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel Exmor-R for mobile primary f/1.8 lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with a 54mm equivalent lens. On the front, you get an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing stereo speakers. The phones are also IP68 certified, making it water and dust resistant. 

Display

Type

OLED, Full HD+ ( OLED 21:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

2520 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS Storage)
Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 12-megapixel Exmor-R for mobile primary f/1.8 lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with a 54mm equivalent lens)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 78-degree FoV)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with Adaptive Charging, USB PD Fast Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 690 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (IEEE802.11a / b / g / n (2.4 GHz) / n (5 GHz))
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68)
Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Barometer, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP8X dust-proof)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Sony launches Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III with Snapdragon processors, triple cameras, and more

Sony launches Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia 10 III with Snapdragon processors, triple cameras, and more

Sony has unveiled three new smartphones out of which two are flagships and one is a mid-ranger

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Sony Image gallery

Latest Sony Mobiles

Sony Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies