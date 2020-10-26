You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6 inches
- Resolution : 2520 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Sony Xperia 10 III sports a 6-inch OLED display with HDR 10 support, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6.
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB.
The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel Exmor-R for mobile primary f/1.8 lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with a 54mm equivalent lens. On the front, you get an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing stereo speakers. The phones are also IP68 certified, making it water and dust resistant.
Display
|Type
|
OLED, Full HD+ ( OLED 21:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
2520 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS Storage)
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 8MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 12-megapixel Exmor-R for mobile primary f/1.8 lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with a 54mm equivalent lens)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 78-degree FoV)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with Adaptive Charging, USB PD Fast Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Snapdragon 690 SoC)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (IEEE802.11a / b / g / n (2.4 GHz) / n (5 GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68)
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Barometer, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP8X dust-proof)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
Sony News
