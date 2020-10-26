Description

The Sony Xperia 10 III sports a 6-inch OLED display with HDR 10 support, FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB.

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel Exmor-R for mobile primary f/1.8 lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with a 54mm equivalent lens. On the front, you get an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing stereo speakers. The phones are also IP68 certified, making it water and dust resistant.