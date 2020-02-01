  • 18:27 Feb 24, 2020
Xperia 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II

Description

The Sony Xperia 10 II sports a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 10 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 

The Xperia 10 II is loaded with a 3,600mAh battery with Adaptive Charging, 18W fast charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with Hi-Res Audio, LDAC and DSEE HX. The phone runs on Android 10. It measures 157 x 69 x 8.2 mm and weighs 151 grams. The device is also IP65/68 water and dust proof and it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide TRILUMINOS display for mobile with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

1080 x 2520 pixels

Screen Size

6 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 8MP (Triple Camera - 12MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8 inch sensor, 77 degree wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 1/4 inch sensor for 2x zoom, 8MP 1/4 inch 120 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3600 mAh (with Adaptive Charging, 18W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

157 x 69 x 8.2mm

Weight

151 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Barometer, Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP65/IP68 dust/water proof)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Sony Xperia 10 II announced with 6-inch FHD+ 21:9 Wide OLED screen, triple rear cameras

