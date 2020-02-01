You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3600 mAh
- Display : 6 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Sony Xperia 10 II sports a 6-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card.
On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 10 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The Xperia 10 II is loaded with a 3,600mAh battery with Adaptive Charging, 18W fast charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with Hi-Res Audio, LDAC and DSEE HX. The phone runs on Android 10. It measures 157 x 69 x 8.2 mm and weighs 151 grams. The device is also IP65/68 water and dust proof and it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (OLED 21:9 aspect ratio Wide TRILUMINOS display for mobile with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 8MP + 8MP (Triple Camera - 12MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8 inch sensor, 77 degree wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 1/4 inch sensor for 2x zoom, 8MP 1/4 inch 120 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3600 mAh (with Adaptive Charging, 18W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
157 x 69 x 8.2mm
|Weight
|
151 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Barometer, Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP65/IP68 dust/water proof)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
