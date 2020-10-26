Description

The Sony Xperia Pro sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a resolution of 1,644x3,840 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 100 colour gamut. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB.

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel primary f/1.7 lens along with two 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view (FoV) that makes it a wide-angle sensor. The third 12MP telephoto sensor can also reach an f/2.8 105mm equivalent, thanks to a folded periscope lens design, as the Xperia is physically moving the lens elements to get different focal lengths. For optimal performance on those precious cameras, Sony has put ZEISS lenses with T coating. The Sony Xperia 1 III comes with an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, with an f/2.0 lens for selfies.

Xperia 1 III is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging and USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging up to 30W. It also supports wireless charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing speakers. The phone is also IPX8 certified, making it water and dust resistant.