Xperia 1 III
Coming Soon

Sony Xperia 1 III

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1644 x 3840 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1644 x 3840 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Sony Xperia Pro sports a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a resolution of 1,644x3,840 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 100 colour gamut. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage. You also get support for Micro-SD card expansion up to 1TB. 

 

The triple rear camera setup packs a 12-megapixel primary f/1.7 lens along with two 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view (FoV) that makes it a wide-angle sensor. The third 12MP telephoto sensor can also reach an f/2.8 105mm equivalent, thanks to a folded periscope lens design, as the Xperia is physically moving the lens elements to get different focal lengths. For optimal performance on those precious cameras, Sony has put ZEISS lenses with T coating. The Sony Xperia 1 III comes with an 8-megapixel shooter at the front, with an f/2.0 lens for selfies. 

 

Xperia 1 III is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Xperia Adaptive Charging and USB Power Delivery (PD) fast charging up to 30W. It also supports wireless charging. 

 

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos audio technology used in the front-facing speakers. The phone is also IPX8 certified, making it water and dust resistant. 

Display

Type

OLED, 4K HDR ( OLED 21:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection)
Resolution

1644 x 3840 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB (UFS Storage)
Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 12-megapixel primary Exmor RS for mobile sensor with an f/1.7 lens along with two 12-megapixel sensors with an f/2.3 lens and an f/2.2 lens with an 124-degree field-of-view)
Front Camera

8 MP (with f/2.0 aperture, 78-degree FoV)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with Adaptive Charging, USB PD Fast Charging up to 30W)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 SoC)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

5G, 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6 (IEEE802.11a / b / g / n (2.4 GHz) / n (5 GHz) / ac / ax / Wi-Fi MIMO 2x2)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1)
HDMI

Micro

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP65/IP68 dust/water proof)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Sony Image gallery

Latest Sony Mobiles

Sony Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies