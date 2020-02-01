  • 15:24 Feb 24, 2020
Xperia 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 II

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 1644 x 3840 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Sony Xperia 1 II features a 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K HDR OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Motion Blur Reduction and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display comes with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel 1/1.7” Exmor primary lens with Dual PD AF and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and dual PD AF and a 12-megpixel telephoto shooter with OIS, 3x zoom, f/2.4 aperture and there is also a 3D iToF (indirect Time-of-Flight) sensor.  For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 
The Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with 21W USB-PD fast charging, Qi Wireless charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with stereo front speaker with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate with 2360 Reality Audio. The phone runs on Android 10 it comes with Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

OLED (4K OLED HDR Display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, X1 for mobile, Motion Blur Reduction, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

1644 x 3840 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera - 12MP rear camera with Exmor RS sensor, 1/1.7 inchsensor, f/1.7 aperture, Hybrid OIS/EIS, 12MP f/2.2 aperture 1/2.55 inch 135 degree ultra wide-angle, 12MP f/2.4 aperture 1/3.4 inch 34 degree telephoto lens, Hybrid OIS/EIS, 2x optical zoom, 960 fps Super slow motion, 3D iToF sensor)
Front Camera

8 MP (1/ 4 inch Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size, 84 degree wide-angle lens)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 21W USB-PD fast charging, Qi Wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

166 x 72 x 7.9mm

Weight

181 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Barometer, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP65/IP68 dust/water proof)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

