Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 1644 x 3840 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Sony Xperia 1 II features a 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K HDR OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Motion Blur Reduction and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display comes with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card.
On the camera front, the Sony Xperia 1 II is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel 1/1.7” Exmor primary lens with Dual PD AF and OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture and dual PD AF and a 12-megpixel telephoto shooter with OIS, 3x zoom, f/2.4 aperture and there is also a 3D iToF (indirect Time-of-Flight) sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
The Xperia 1 II is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery and it comes with 21W USB-PD fast charging, Qi Wireless charging. The phone comes with 3.5mm audio jack along with stereo front speaker with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Ultimate with 2360 Reality Audio. The phone runs on Android 10 it comes with Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (4K OLED HDR Display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, X1 for mobile, Motion Blur Reduction, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
1644 x 3840 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (via MicroSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera - 12MP rear camera with Exmor RS sensor, 1/1.7 inchsensor, f/1.7 aperture, Hybrid OIS/EIS, 12MP f/2.2 aperture 1/2.55 inch 135 degree ultra wide-angle, 12MP f/2.4 aperture 1/3.4 inch 34 degree telephoto lens, Hybrid OIS/EIS, 2x optical zoom, 960 fps Super slow motion, 3D iToF sensor)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (1/ 4 inch Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size, 84 degree wide-angle lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 21W USB-PD fast charging, Qi Wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
166 x 72 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|
181 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, aptX HD, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Barometer, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP65/IP68 dust/water proof)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
