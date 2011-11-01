  • 01:30 Mar 08, 2020
Xperia Arc S

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S

Price :

Rs. 41999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 November, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3.4
  • Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
  • Battery : 1500 mAh
  • Display : 4.2 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 8 MP camera, LED flash, 3D sweep panorama, Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Android v2.3.4 (Gingerbread) OS.

Display

Type

LED-backlit LCD (16M colors)
Resolution

480 x 854 pixels

Pixel Density

233 ppi

Screen Size

4.2 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

1 GB (320 MB user available)
Expandable

32 GB (Card Slot: microSD, 8 GB included)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (3264x2448 pixels, autofocus,Video calling, touch focus, geo-tagging, face and smile detection, 3D sweep panorama, Image Stabiliser, Scene detection, Digital Zoom)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps, video stabilization)

Battery

Capacity

1500 mAh (Li-Po)
Type

Removable

Talktime

7.2 hrs

Standby Time

460 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

125 x 63 x 8.7 mm (4.92 x 2.48 x 0.34 in)
Weight

117 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1 GHz (Scorpion, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8255T Snapdragon)
Operating System

Android 2.3.4 (Gingerbread, 4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich), not upgradable to 4.1 (Jelly Bean), Timescape UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

2.1 (with A2DP, EDR)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE (Up to 86 kbps Up to 237 kbps)
GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (2.0,USB On-the-go)
HDMI

Yes

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes ( MP3, eAAC+, WMA, WAV with with Loud Speaker)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, H.263, H.264, WMV)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Facebook and Twitter integration)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive, Scratch-resistant glass, Sony Mobile BRAVIA Engine)

