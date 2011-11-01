You might like this
Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 November, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.3.4
- Processor : Single Core 1 GHz
- Battery : 1500 mAh
- Display : 4.2 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 8 MP camera, LED flash, 3D sweep panorama, Wi-Fi connectivity & runs on Android v2.3.4 (Gingerbread) OS.
Display
|Type
|
LED-backlit LCD (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
480 x 854 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
233 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
1 GB (320 MB user available)
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Card Slot: microSD, 8 GB included)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (3264x2448 pixels, autofocus,Video calling, touch focus, geo-tagging, face and smile detection, 3D sweep panorama, Image Stabiliser, Scene detection, Digital Zoom)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps, video stabilization)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1500 mAh (Li-Po)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
7.2 hrs
|Standby Time
|
460 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
125 x 63 x 8.7 mm (4.92 x 2.48 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|
117 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1 GHz (Scorpion, Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8255T Snapdragon)
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3.4 (Gingerbread, 4.0.4 (Ice Cream Sandwich), not upgradable to 4.1 (Jelly Bean), Timescape UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
2.1 (with A2DP, EDR)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE (Up to 86 kbps Up to 237 kbps)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0,USB On-the-go)
|HDMI
|
Yes
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes ( MP3, eAAC+, WMA, WAV with with Loud Speaker)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, H.263, H.264, WMV)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Facebook and Twitter integration)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive, Scratch-resistant glass, Sony Mobile BRAVIA Engine)
