You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 1260 x 2730 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Sharp Aquos R6 sports a 6.6-inch adaptive 120Hz WUXGA+ (1,260 x 2,730 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display with 2000-nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card.
It features a dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel 1" image sensor supervised by Leica with f/1.9 aperture, in addition to a 12-megapixel f/2.3 sub-camera. You also get a front facing camera. The fingerprint sensor of AQUOS R6 is equipped with "Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max" which is 11 times larger than the conventional one and the largest size in the world.
The device runs on Android 11 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. Additional features include a dedicated Google Assistant key, IPX5/IP68 water and dust resistance and more. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
WUXGA+, OLED ( Dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10)
|Resolution
|
1260 x 2730 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB (LPDDR5)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
20MP + 12MP (Dual Camera: 20-megapixel 1)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (8K, 4K, 1080p, 720p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 SoC, Adreno 660 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement