Aquos R6
Sharp mobiles Aquos R6

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 1260 x 2730 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 20MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Sharp Aquos R6 sports a 6.6-inch adaptive 120Hz WUXGA+ (1,260 x 2,730 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display with 2000-nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card. 

 

It features a dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel 1" image sensor supervised by Leica with f/1.9 aperture, in addition to a 12-megapixel f/2.3 sub-camera. You also get a front facing camera. The fingerprint sensor of AQUOS R6 is equipped with "Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max" which is 11 times larger than the conventional one and the largest size in the world. 

 

The device runs on Android 11 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. Additional features include a dedicated Google Assistant key, IPX5/IP68 water and dust resistance and more. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. 

Display

Type

WUXGA+, OLED ( Dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10)
Resolution

1260 x 2730 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB (LPDDR5)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

1 TB (Via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

20MP + 12MP (Dual Camera: 20-megapixel 1)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (8K, 4K, 1080p, 720p)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 SoC, Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

