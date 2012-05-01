You might like this
Samsung Guru E1205
Price :
Rs. 29990
|
Rs. 29990
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 01 May, 2012
- Operating System :Proprietary Samsung
- Processor :
- Battery : 800 mAh
- Display : 1.5 inches
- Resolution : 128 x 128 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : No
Description
A basic phone with FM radio, music player & dust resistance surface.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (65K colors)
|Resolution
|
128 x 128 pixels
|Screen Size
|
1.5 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
64 MB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
No
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
No
Battery
|Capacity
|
800 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
8 hrs
|Standby Time
|
720 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
65.1 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Proprietary Samsung
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G (GSM - 900, 1800)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
No
|WiFi
|
No
|Internet
|
No
|GPS
|
No
|USB
|
No
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
No
|Video Player
|
No
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
No
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Torch)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Alpha-Numeric
You might like this
0 Comments
Competitors
Advertisement