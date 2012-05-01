Guru E1205

Samsung Guru E1205

Product Features :

  • Launch : 01 May, 2012
  • Operating System : Proprietary Samsung
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 800 mAh
  • Display : 1.5 inches
  • Resolution : 128 x 128 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : No
  • Expandable : No

Description

A basic phone with FM radio, music player & dust resistance surface.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (65K colors)
Resolution

128 x 128 pixels

Screen Size

1.5 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

64 MB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

No

Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

No

Battery

Capacity

800 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

8 hrs

Standby Time

720 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

65.1 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Proprietary Samsung

Connectivity

Network

2G (GSM - 900, 1800)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

No

WiFi

No

Internet

No

GPS

No

USB

No

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

No

Video Player

No

Additional Feature

Sensors

No

Built in Applications

Yes (Torch)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Alpha-Numeric

