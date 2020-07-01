Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.09GHz
  • Battery : 3300 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2152 x 1536 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

 

The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O display)
Resolution

2152 x 1536 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches (Secondary display: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP (Dual Camera: 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

10MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3300 mAh (15W with fast charging, wireless charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.09GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO )
USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

