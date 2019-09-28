You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 3300 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2152 x 1536 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is an upcoming foldable smartphone. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen with an Ultra-Thin Glass display (UTG). It will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The primary camera sensor of Galaxy Z Flip is said to be of 108-megapixel and will come with 5x optical zoom support. There will be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. It should also run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (Ultra-Thin Glass display)
|Resolution
|
2152 x 1536 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 12MP + 20MP
|Front Camera
|
10MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3300 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO )
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
