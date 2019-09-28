  • 16:29 Jan 17, 2020
Galaxy Z Flip
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Description

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is an upcoming foldable smartphone. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen with an Ultra-Thin Glass display (UTG). It will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The primary camera sensor of Galaxy Z Flip is said to be of 108-megapixel and will come with 5x optical zoom support. There will be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera sensor.  It should also run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (Ultra-Thin Glass display)
Resolution

2152 x 1536 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 12MP + 20MP

Front Camera

10MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3300 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO )
USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity ( Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be cheaper than Motorola Razr (2019)?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will pack a 3,300mAh capacity battery which is significantly smaller than the 4,380mAh in the Galaxy Fold.

