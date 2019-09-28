Description

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is an upcoming foldable smartphone. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen with an Ultra-Thin Glass display (UTG). It will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The primary camera sensor of Galaxy Z Flip is said to be of 108-megapixel and will come with 5x optical zoom support. There will be a 10-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. It should also run Android 10 based on OneUI out of the box.