Samsung Galaxy Y Duos
Product Features :
- Launch : 16 February, 2012
- Operating System :Android 2.3
- Processor : Single Core 832 MHz
- Battery : 1300 mAh
- Display : 3.14 inches
- Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A dual sim 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 3.2 MP camera, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & Android v2.3 OS.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (256K colors)
|Resolution
|
240 x 320 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
127 ppi
|Screen Size
|
3.14 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
160 MB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (2GB microSD card included in package)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, Geo-tagging)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (QVGA@24fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1300 mAh (Li-ion)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
9 hrs
|Standby Time
|
360 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
109.8 x 60 x 12 mm
|Weight
|
109 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 832 MHz
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Mini-SIM, dual stand-by)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3, WAV, eAAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4, WMV, H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Organizer, Image/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa, Quickoffice document viewer, Voice memo/commands, Predictive text input (Swype))
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch, Samsung TouchWiz)
