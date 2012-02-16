Galaxy Y Duos

Samsung Galaxy Y Duos

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 February, 2012
  • Operating System : Android 2.3
  • Processor : Single Core 832 MHz
  • Battery : 1300 mAh
  • Display : 3.14 inches
  • Resolution : 240 x 320 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 3.15 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A dual sim 3G enabled touchscreen smartphone with 3.2 MP camera, music player, bluetooth, GPRS connectivity & Android v2.3 OS.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (256K colors)
Resolution

240 x 320 pixels

Pixel Density

127 ppi

Screen Size

3.14 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

160 MB

Expandable

32 GB (2GB microSD card included in package)

Camera

Rear Camera

3.15 MP (2048x1536 pixels, Geo-tagging)
Front Camera

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (QVGA@24fps)

Battery

Capacity

1300 mAh (Li-ion)
Type

Removable

Talktime

9 hrs

Standby Time

360 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

109.8 x 60 x 12 mm

Weight

109 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 832 MHz

Operating System

Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Mini-SIM, dual stand-by)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (Stereo FM radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3, WAV, eAAC+)
Video Player

Yes (MP4, WMV, H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Organizer, Image/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa, Quickoffice document viewer, Voice memo/commands, Predictive text input (Swype))
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch, Samsung TouchWiz)

