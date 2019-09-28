  • 17:31 Jan 08, 2020
Galaxy XCover Pro
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 4020 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 25MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Galaxy XCover Pro is equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with Mali-G72 GPU. The phone is loaded with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy XCover Pro is loaded with a dual-camera setup which comes with a combination of 25-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The phone is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it is also loaded with push to talk button. The device is IP68 certified making it water and dust resistant and it is loaded MIL-STD-810G certified. The phone runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 and it is loaded with 4020mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C port.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

25MP + 8MP (Dual Camera: 25-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4020 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Exynos 9611 processor, Mali-G72 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged smartphone leaked online

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

