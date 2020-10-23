You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.3 inches
- Resolution : 1480 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Galaxy Xcover 5 has a 5.3-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor and 4 of GB RAM. The Galaxy Xcover 5 offers 64GB of internal storage and an expandable memory via micro SD card. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system and is backed by a 3,000 mAh removable battery with 15W Fast charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 has a single 16-megapixel camera with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera is in its front with an f/2.2 lens. Besides, the smartphone include 4G-LTE, Bluetooth 5, WiFi, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS, NFC, a USB Type C port.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (16:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
1480 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16 MP (Dual Camera: 25-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh (15W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 850)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 Water and Dust Resistance)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Hall-effect
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
