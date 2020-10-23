Galaxy XCover 5
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.3 inches
  • Resolution : 1480 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16 MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.3 inches
  • Resolution : 1480 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Galaxy Xcover 5 has a 5.3-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor and 4 of GB RAM. The Galaxy Xcover 5 offers 64GB of internal storage and an expandable memory via micro SD card. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system and is backed by a 3,000 mAh removable battery with 15W Fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 has a single 16-megapixel camera with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera is in its front with an f/2.2 lens. Besides, the smartphone include 4G-LTE, Bluetooth 5, WiFi, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS, NFC, a USB Type C port.

Display

Type

HD+ (16:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

1480 x 720 pixels

Screen Size

5.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16 MP (Dual Camera: 25-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel wide-angle lens)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh (15W fast charging support)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Exynos 850)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 Water and Dust Resistance)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Hall-effect

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged smartphone announced

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 rugged smartphone announced

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 comes with a Glove-Touch feature for allowing users to use the phone while wearing gloves.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies