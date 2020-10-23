Description

The Galaxy Xcover 5 has a 5.3-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) display and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor and 4 of GB RAM. The Galaxy Xcover 5 offers 64GB of internal storage and an expandable memory via micro SD card. The phone runs on Android 11 operating system and is backed by a 3,000 mAh removable battery with 15W Fast charging support.



The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 has a single 16-megapixel camera with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera is in its front with an f/2.2 lens. Besides, the smartphone include 4G-LTE, Bluetooth 5, WiFi, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS, NFC, a USB Type C port.