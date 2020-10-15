You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 3.13 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 7.3 inches
- Resolution : 2208 x 1768 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Samsung Galaxy W21 5G features a 7.53-inch QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. There is also a 6.23-inch 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display with a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels pixels.
The phone is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU. It has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.5.
For the camera, the Galaxy W21 5G is equipped with 12MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, and a 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the cover screen, as well as the main display.
The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For audio, there is stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support. The phone is packed with 4500mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging.
For connectivity, the Galaxy W21 5G comes with 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC etc.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED (QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.23-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display)
|Resolution
|
2208 x 1768 pixels
|Screen Size
|
7.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Primary Cameras: 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
10MP (10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 25W wired and 11W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 3.13 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.5)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS, GALILEO)
|USB
|
Type-C (3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
Competitors
