Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 3.13 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 7.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G features a 7.53-inch QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O  Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. There is also a 6.23-inch 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display with a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels pixels.

The phone is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU. It has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.5.

For the camera, the Galaxy W21 5G is equipped with 12MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, and a 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the cover screen, as well as the main display.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For audio, there is stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support. The phone is packed with 4500mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging.

For connectivity, the Galaxy W21 5G comes with 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC etc.

Display

Type

AMOLED (QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.23-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display)
Resolution

2208 x 1768 pixels

Screen Size

7.3 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Primary Cameras: 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 12MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

10MP (10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 25W wired and 11W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 3.13 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.5)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS, GALILEO)
USB

Type-C (3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G foldable phone goes official with Snapdragon 865+, 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G foldable phone goes official with Snapdragon 865+, 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G is the successor to the Galaxy W20 5G which was launched last year.

