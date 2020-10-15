Description

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G features a 7.53-inch QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels. There is also a 6.23-inch 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display with a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels pixels.



The phone is powered by Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU. It has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.5.



For the camera, the Galaxy W21 5G is equipped with 12MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, and a 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens on the cover screen, as well as the main display.



The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For audio, there is stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support. The phone is packed with 4500mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging.



For connectivity, the Galaxy W21 5G comes with 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB Type-C (Gen 3.2), NFC etc.