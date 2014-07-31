  • 23:25 Dec 18, 2019
Galaxy Star Advance

Samsung Galaxy Star Advance

Price :

Rs. 6599

Product Features :

  • Launch : 31 July, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.4.2
  • Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 1800 mAh
  • Display : 4.3 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 3 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 4.3 inch smartphone powered by 1.2GHz processor with 512MB RAM and 3-megapixel rear camera.

Display

Type

TFT-LCD (16M Colors)
Resolution

480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

217 ppi

Screen Size

4.3 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

4 GB

Expandable

32 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

3 MP (2048 x 1536 Pixels, Autofocus, Touch focus, Camera Effects, Image Viewer)
Front Camera

No

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (480p)

Battery

Capacity

1800 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Talktime

7 hrs

Standby Time

260 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

129.7 x 67.9 x 9.8 mm

Weight

138 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1.2 GHz

Operating System

Android 4.4.2 (Kitkat)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 2G (HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, MP4, AVI, H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

G- sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)

