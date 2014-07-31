You might like this
Samsung Galaxy Star Advance
Product Features :
- Launch : 31 July, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.4.2
- Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 1800 mAh
- Display : 4.3 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 4.3 inch smartphone powered by 1.2GHz processor with 512MB RAM and 3-megapixel rear camera.
Display
|Type
|
TFT-LCD (16M Colors)
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
217 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
4 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
3 MP (2048 x 1536 Pixels, Autofocus, Touch focus, Camera Effects, Image Viewer)
|Front Camera
|
No
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (480p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1800 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
7 hrs
|Standby Time
|
260 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
129.7 x 67.9 x 9.8 mm
|Weight
|
138 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Dual Core 1.2 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 2G (HSDPA 900, HSDPA 2100 GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (WAV, AAC, AMR, MP3, WMA, MIDI)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, MP4, AVI, H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
G- sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google+, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
