Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 2560 x 1440 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The S21 Ultra should have a rounded 6.8 ”screen that has a QHD + resolution and supports an adaptive 120 Hertz refresh rate. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, but only a 25W charger being provided in the box. Except for Korea and America, the device can come with Exynos 2100 while in the two regions mentioned above, it should come with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 1600 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
2560 x 1440 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP (Quad-camera: 108MP primary Gen 2 sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 10MP 3x optical sensor, 10MP 10x optical sensor)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/60fps support for all sensors)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 45W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
