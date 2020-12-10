Description

The S21 Ultra should have a rounded 6.8 ”screen that has a QHD + resolution and supports an adaptive 120 Hertz refresh rate. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, but only a 25W charger being provided in the box. Except for Korea and America, the device can come with Exynos 2100 while in the two regions mentioned above, it should come with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888.