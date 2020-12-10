Galaxy S21 Ultra
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 2560 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The S21 Ultra should have a rounded 6.8 ”screen that has a QHD + resolution and supports an adaptive 120 Hertz refresh rate. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, but only a 25W charger being provided in the box. Except for Korea and America, the device can come with Exynos 2100 while in the two regions mentioned above, it should come with the newly unveiled Snapdragon 888.

Display

Type

Quad HD+, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 1600 nits brightness)
Resolution

2560 x 1440 pixels

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP (Quad-camera: 108MP primary Gen 2 sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, 10MP 3x optical sensor, 10MP 10x optical sensor)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/60fps support for all sensors)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 45W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

