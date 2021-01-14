Description

The Galaxy S21 Ultra which is the most high-end device in the lineup sports a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and 515 ppi. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets (Snapdragon 888 in the US), paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM options. It has IP68 water and dust resistance.

It features a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12-megapixel dual pixel ultra-wide angel lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 10-megapixel Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, OIS support, and another 10-megapixel Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus sensor, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps. On the front, the device has a 40MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The device runs on OneUI based on Android 11. Additional features include Stylus Pen Support which has a clickable button on the side instead of the top click. It is the first S-series smartphone to support the S Pen stylus. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0 for fast wired and wireless charging.

The S21 Ultra has Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.