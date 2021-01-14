You might like this
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB + 256GB
Price :
Rs. 105999
Product Features :
- Launch : 14 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 3200 x 1440
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Galaxy S21 Ultra which is the most high-end device in the lineup sports a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and 515 ppi. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets (Snapdragon 888 in the US), paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM options. It has IP68 water and dust resistance.
It features a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12-megapixel dual pixel ultra-wide angel lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 10-megapixel Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, OIS support, and another 10-megapixel Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus sensor, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps. On the front, the device has a 40MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.
The device runs on OneUI based on Android 11. Additional features include Stylus Pen Support which has a clickable button on the side instead of the top click. It is the first S-series smartphone to support the S Pen stylus. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0 for fast wired and wireless charging.
The S21 Ultra has Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, Quad HD+ (with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 1500 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 7 Protection )
|Resolution
|
3200 x 1440
|Pixel Density
|
515 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP (Quad-camera: 108MP primary wide-angle sensor with f/1.8 and OIS, 12MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 amd 120-degree FOV, 10MP 3x optical sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 10MP 10x optical sensor with f/4.9 aperture, PDAF, Laser Autofocus)
|Front Camera
|
40MP (with f/2.2 aperture, Auto Focus, 80-degree FOV)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (4K/60fps support for all sensors, 8K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60/240fps, 720p @ 960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 45W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Exynos 2100 5nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (Dual Audio support)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes (Supported Formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, FLV, MKV, WEBM)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP68 certified)
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
