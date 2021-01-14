Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB + 256GB

  • Launch : 14 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 3200 x 1440
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
  • Expandable :

Variants:

Description

The Galaxy S21 Ultra which is the most high-end device in the lineup sports a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and 515 ppi. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets (Snapdragon 888 in the US), paired with 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM options. It has IP68 water and dust resistance.

 

It features a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12-megapixel dual pixel ultra-wide angel lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 10-megapixel Telephoto lens for 3x zoom, OIS support, and another 10-megapixel Periscope lens for 10x zoom, 100x Space Zoom, Laser autofocus sensor, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps. On the front, the device has a 40MP camera with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The device runs on OneUI based on Android 11. Additional features include Stylus Pen Support which has a clickable button on the side instead of the top click. It is the first S-series smartphone to support the S Pen stylus. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0 for fast wired and wireless charging.

 

The S21 Ultra has Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

 

Display

Type

AMOLED, Quad HD+ (with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 1500 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass 7 Protection )
Resolution

3200 x 1440

Pixel Density

515 ppi

Screen Size

6.8 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP (Quad-camera: 108MP primary wide-angle sensor with f/1.8 and OIS, 12MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 amd 120-degree FOV, 10MP 3x optical sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 10MP 10x optical sensor with f/4.9 aperture, PDAF, Laser Autofocus)
Front Camera

40MP (with f/2.2 aperture, Auto Focus, 80-degree FOV)
Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (4K/60fps support for all sensors, 8K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60/240fps, 720p @ 960fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 45W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Exynos 2100 5nm processor)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0 (Dual Audio support)
WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes (Supported Formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, FLV, MKV, WEBM)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP68 certified)
Keypad

Touchscreen

