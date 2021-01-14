Galaxy S21 Plus 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 256GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 14 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4800 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The Galaxy S21+ sports a flat 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 394 ppi. It also comes with Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz along with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display.

 

The device is powered by the same Exynos 2100 5nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance. The S21+ has Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys.

 

There's a triple camera combo on the rear which is identical to the standard S21, including a 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, another 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom, 30X space zoom. For selfies, the device has a 10MP f/2.2 camera.

 

The Galaxy S21+ is backed by a 4800mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support just like the Galaxy S21. It runs on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 and is also IP68 certified along with NFC support. Connectivity options are same as Galaxy S21.

Display

Type

FHD IPS LTPS, AMOLED ( with Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ certified)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

394 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple-camera: 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, 64MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor)
Front Camera

10MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4800 mAh (with 25W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

202 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Exynos 2100 5nm processor)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 certified)
Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, S21 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Pro: Indian Price, Specifications, Features and more

Samsung has finally unveiled its much awaited Galaxy S series flagship devices with Exynos 2100.

Samsung has finally unveiled its much awaited Galaxy S series flagship devices with Exynos 2100.

