Description

The S21 Plus should come with a 6.7-inch Full HD display which is a step down from S21 Ultra. It should also have 120Hz refresh rate support. It is backed up by a 4800mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, but only a 15W charger being provided in the box. The device should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 in Korea and American regions while the Exynos 2100 should power it in other parts of the world.