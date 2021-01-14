Description

The Galaxy S21+ sports a flat 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 394 ppi. It also comes with Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz along with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display.

The device is powered by the same Exynos 2100 5nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance. The S21+ has Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys.

There's a triple camera combo on the rear which is identical to the standard S21, including a 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, another 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom, 30X space zoom. For selfies, the device has a 10MP f/2.2 camera.

The Galaxy S21+ is backed by a 4800mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support just like the Galaxy S21. It runs on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 and is also IP68 certified along with NFC support. Connectivity options are same as Galaxy S21.