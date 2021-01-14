You might like this
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128GB
Price :
Rs. 81999
Product Features :
- Launch : 14 January, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4800 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Galaxy S21+ sports a flat 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 394 ppi. It also comes with Adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz along with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display.
The device is powered by the same Exynos 2100 5nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance. The S21+ has Ultra-wideband capabilities (UWB) embedded to automatically unlock compatible car doors without pulling out your keys.
There's a triple camera combo on the rear which is identical to the standard S21, including a 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, another 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom, 30X space zoom. For selfies, the device has a 10MP f/2.2 camera.
The Galaxy S21+ is backed by a 4800mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support just like the Galaxy S21. It runs on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 and is also IP68 certified along with NFC support. Connectivity options are same as Galaxy S21.
Display
|Type
|
AMOLED, FHD IPS LTPS (with Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ certified )
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
394 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple-camera: 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, 64MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor)
|Front Camera
|
10MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4800 mAh (with 25W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|
202 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Exynos 2100 5nm processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 certified)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Samsung News
