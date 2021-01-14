Galaxy S21 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB

Price :

Rs. 73999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 14 January, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 14 January, 2021
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The Galaxy S21 sports a flat 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 20:9 aspect ratio and 421 ppi. It comes with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

 

The device is powered by the newly unveiled Exynos 2100 5nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance.

 

There's a triple camera combo on the rear including a 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 64MP Telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom, 30X space zoom, OIS, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps. For selfies, the device has a 10MP f/2.2 camera.

 

The Galaxy S21 is backed by a 4000mAh battery along with 25W Super Fast Charging along with 15W fast wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare. This smartphone runs on Samsung's latest OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, NFC, MST, GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port.

 

Display

Type

FHD IPS LTPS, AMOLED ( with Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+ certified)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

421 ppi

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple-camera: 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, 64MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor)
Front Camera

10MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 25W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

171 gram

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Exynos 2100 5nm processor)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 certified)
Sensors

Gyroscope, Proximity, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, S21 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Pro: Indian Price, Specifications, Features and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+, S21 launched alongside Galaxy Buds Pro: Indian Price, Specifications, Features and more

Samsung has finally unveiled its much awaited Galaxy S series flagship devices with Exynos 2100.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies