Description

The Galaxy S21 sports a flat 6.2-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 20:9 aspect ratio and 421 ppi. It comes with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The device is powered by the newly unveiled Exynos 2100 5nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. The phone has IP68 water and dust resistance.

There's a triple camera combo on the rear including a 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 12MP Ultra Wide sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 64MP Telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, 3x hybrid zoom, 30X space zoom, OIS, 4K 60 fps, 8K 30fps. For selfies, the device has a 10MP f/2.2 camera.

The Galaxy S21 is backed by a 4000mAh battery along with 25W Super Fast Charging along with 15W fast wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare. This smartphone runs on Samsung's latest OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, NFC, MST, GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port.