Galaxy S21
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Galaxy S21 is said to have a flat 6.2-inch FHD+ display, backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. The charging speeds should be similar to S21+ such as 25W fast charging support but only 15W charger being provided within the box.The device should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 in Korea and American regions while the Exynos 2100 should power it in other parts of the world. 

Display

Type

FHD IPS LTPS, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate)
Resolution

1080 x 2040 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB, 12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple-camera: 12MP primary sensor, 64MP telephoto sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 25W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100)
Operating System

Android 11 (based on OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

WiFi 6

Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

