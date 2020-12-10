Description

The Galaxy S21 is said to have a flat 6.2-inch FHD+ display, backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. The charging speeds should be similar to S21+ such as 25W fast charging support but only 15W charger being provided within the box.The device should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 in Korea and American regions while the Exynos 2100 should power it in other parts of the world.