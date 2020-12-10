You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 1080 x 2040 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Galaxy S21 is said to have a flat 6.2-inch FHD+ display, backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. The charging speeds should be similar to S21+ such as 25W fast charging support but only 15W charger being provided within the box.The device should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 in Korea and American regions while the Exynos 2100 should power it in other parts of the world.
Display
|Type
|
FHD IPS LTPS, AMOLED ( with 120Hz Refresh Rate)
|Resolution
|
1080 x 2040 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB, 12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple-camera: 12MP primary sensor, 64MP telephoto sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 25W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (based on OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement