Description

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is reported to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno GPU.

The smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup. The setup will come with a combination of 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM1 sensor along with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 44-megapixel Samsung E5KGH1 ultra-wide sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) Sony IMX518 sensor. For the front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 10-megapixel Sony IMX375 sensor.

The phone will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.