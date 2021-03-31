Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Product Features :

  • Launch : 31 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 8MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It may be further expandable via microSD card.


In the camera department, the S20 FE comes with a triple-camera setup; the primary camera is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, the second camera is also a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS and 1.8μm pixel size, and an 8-megapixel Telephoto camera with Phase detection autofocus, F2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. The cameras can also zoom up to 30x.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition packs a 4,5000mAh battery with 15W charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It will be also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED (Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

407 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 8MP + 12MP (Triple AI Camera: 12-megapixel primary lens with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W fast charging, WPC Qi wireless fast charging, Wireless PowerShare)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865)
Operating System

Android 11 (One UI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD,)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot,)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, HSPA, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO, )
USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68),)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Heart Rate, Hall-effect, RGB, Iris Scanner (Optical Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

