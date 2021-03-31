You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 31 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It may be further expandable via microSD card.
In the camera department, the S20 FE comes with a triple-camera setup; the primary camera is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, the second camera is also a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS and 1.8μm pixel size, and an 8-megapixel Telephoto camera with Phase detection autofocus, F2.4 aperture, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. The cameras can also zoom up to 30x.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition packs a 4,5000mAh battery with 15W charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It will be also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED (Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
407 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 8MP + 12MP (Triple AI Camera: 12-megapixel primary lens with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (25W fast charging, WPC Qi wireless fast charging, Wireless PowerShare)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (One UI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD,)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot,)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, HSPA, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO, )
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68),)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Heart Rate, Hall-effect, RGB, Iris Scanner (Optical Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Competitors
