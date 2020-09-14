Galaxy S20 FE
Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is said to come in White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Lavender, and Green colours. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It may be further expandable via microSD card.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly feature triple rear cameras with three 12MP sensors. On the front, it is said to have a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is likely to run Android 10 OS with OneUI custom layer on top.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may pack a 4,5000mAh battery with 15W charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It will be also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options may include 5G,4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone is tipped to measure 161 x 73 x 8 mm and weigh 190 grams.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED (Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.5 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple AI Camera: 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens)
Front Camera

32MP (With Night Mode for selfies)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (25W Fast Charging on wired, 20W reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0,)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Snapdragon 865)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD,)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot,)
Internet

LTE, HSPA, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO, )
USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68),)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Hall-effect, Heart Rate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, RGB (in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung likely to announce Galaxy S20 Fan Edition on September 23 Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

