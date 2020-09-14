Description

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is said to come in White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Lavender, and Green colours. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It may be further expandable via microSD card.



For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly feature triple rear cameras with three 12MP sensors. On the front, it is said to have a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is likely to run Android 10 OS with OneUI custom layer on top.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may pack a 4,5000mAh battery with 15W charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It will be also IP68-certified for dust and water resistance.



Connectivity options may include 5G,4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone is tipped to measure 161 x 73 x 8 mm and weigh 190 grams.