Description

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is reported to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a screen resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno GPU.

On the camera front, it will also feature a quad-camera setup. The sensors include 12-megapixel Sony IMX555 sensor, 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW sensor, 12-megapixel Samsung S5K2LA wide-angle lens and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it will be equipped with a Sony IMX375 sensor of 10-megapixel.

The phone will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. On the connecitivity front, the phones support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).