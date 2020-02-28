  • 11:37 Feb 28, 2020
Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB

Rs. 44999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 28 February, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 394 ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. 

 

The phone is backed by a 8GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0. In terms of battery, it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support. It features in-display fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

393 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel rear camera (f/2.0 aperture, OIS) + 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 5-megapixel macro sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W Super fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Hall-effect (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite new variant with 512GB launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite new variant with 512GB launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8GB + 512GB variant will be available in three colours- Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue starting March 1 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

