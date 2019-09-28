  • 11:42 Jan 06, 2020
Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 394 ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. 

 

The phone is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite runs on Android 10, which is based on OneUI 2.0. In terms of battery, it is backed by a 4,500mAh with 27W fast charging support. It features in-display fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

393 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 48-megapixel rear camera (f/2.0 aperture, OIS) + 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 5-megapixel macro sensor)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W Super fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Hall-effect, Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced, launching soon in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite announced, launching soon in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite are launching soon in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might come with next-gen OIS

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might come with next-gen OIS

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be equipped with an ‘unprecedented OIS (optical image stabilization)’.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual shows punch hole display and triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite user manual shows punch hole display and triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will have an in-display fingerprint reader and the Type-C port will be at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to launch at CES 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to launch at CES 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite have previously been rumoured to launch in January.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite key specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite key specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite price leaked

Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite price leaked

Samsung Galaxy A51 is expected to launch on December 12.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth certification

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite receive Bluetooth certification

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite bears model number SM-G770F at Bluetooth SIG certification while Note 10 Lite carries model number SM-N770F.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page hints at imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page hints at imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will run Android 10 operating system which is likely to be topped with One UI 2.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite receives WiFi certification

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite receives WiFi certification

The Wi-Fi certification reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with model number SM-G770F/DS and it will support dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite receives FCC certification with 45W charging, launch imminent?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite receives FCC certification with 45W charging, launch imminent?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come in White, Black, and Blue colour variants.

