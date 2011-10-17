You might like this
Samsung Galaxy S Plus
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 October, 2011
- Operating System :Android 2.3
- Processor : Single Core 1.4 GHz
- Battery : 1650 mAh
- Display : 4 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
- RAM : 512 MB
- Expandable : 32 GB
Description
A 3G enabled touchscreen phone with 5 MP camera, LED flash, secondary VGA camera, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & pre-loaded with Android Gingerbread OS.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED (capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors)
|Resolution
|
480 x 800 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
233 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
512 MB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB
|Expandable
|
32 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP (2592 x 1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face and smile detection)
|Front Camera
|
VGA (0.3 MP)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
No
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
1650 mAh
|Type
|
Removable
|Talktime
|
17.2 hrs
|Standby Time
|
480 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
122.4 x 64.2 x 9.9 mm
|Weight
|
119 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Single Core 1.4 GHz
|Operating System
|
Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 1900 / 2100 )
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
3.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Mini-SIM)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/AC3/FLAC )
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/Xvid/WMV/H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
