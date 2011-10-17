  • 02:11 Mar 22, 2020
Galaxy S Plus

Samsung Galaxy S Plus

Price :

Rs. 2800

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 October, 2011
  • Operating System : Android 2.3
  • Processor : Single Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 1650 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Rs. 2800

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 October, 2011
  • Operating System :Android 2.3
  • Processor : Single Core 1.4 GHz
  • Battery : 1650 mAh
  • Display : 4 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 800 pixels
  • RAM : 512 MB
  • Expandable : 32 GB

Description

A 3G enabled touchscreen phone with 5 MP camera, LED flash, secondary VGA camera, bluetooth, GPRS/Wi-Fi connectivity & pre-loaded with Android Gingerbread OS.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED (capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors)
Resolution

480 x 800 pixels

Pixel Density

233 ppi

Screen Size

4 inches

Memory

RAM

512 MB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

32 GB (MicroSD)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP (2592 x 1944 pixels, autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face and smile detection)
Front Camera

VGA (0.3 MP)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

No

Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

1650 mAh

Type

Removable

Talktime

17.2 hrs

Standby Time

480 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

122.4 x 64.2 x 9.9 mm

Weight

119 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Single Core 1.4 GHz

Operating System

Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 900 / 1900 / 2100 )
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

3.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot)
GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Mini-SIM)
NFC

No

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/AC3/FLAC )
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/Xvid/WMV/H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar, Google Talk, Picasa)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies