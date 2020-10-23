You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 3200 x 1440
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expadable to up to 1TB with microSD.
The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box and packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
For camera, the Galaxy Quantum 2 sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture. The other two sensors includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone features a 10-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.
Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, NFC, Samsung Pay, and has a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures at around 161.9mm x 73.8mm x 8.1mm, and weighs 176 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED, Quad HD+ ( Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (FHD+ only), up to 1300 nits brightness)
|Resolution
|
3200 x 1440
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 5MP (Triple camera: 64MP rear camera with LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 120 degree Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
10MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (25W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
176 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Snapdragon 855 Plus)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP67 certified)
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Hall-effect, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement