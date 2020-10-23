Galaxy Quantum 2
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 3200 x 1440
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 3200 x 1440
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expadable to up to 1TB with microSD.

 

The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box and packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

 

For camera, the Galaxy Quantum 2 sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture. The other two sensors includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone features a 10-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, NFC, Samsung Pay, and has a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures at around 161.9mm x 73.8mm x 8.1mm, and weighs 176 grams.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED, Quad HD+ ( Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (FHD+ only), up to 1300 nits brightness)
Resolution

3200 x 1440

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 5MP (Triple camera: 64MP rear camera with LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 120 degree Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

10MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

176 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Snapdragon 855 Plus)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz))
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP67 certified)
Sensors

Proximity, Hall-effect, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( In-display fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies