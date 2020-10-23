Description

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Infinity-O display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expadable to up to 1TB with microSD.

The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box and packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

For camera, the Galaxy Quantum 2 sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with LED Flash, OIS, f/1.8 aperture. The other two sensors includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone features a 10-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity features include dual-SIM support, 5G SA / NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, NFC, Samsung Pay, and has a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures at around 161.9mm x 73.8mm x 8.1mm, and weighs 176 grams.