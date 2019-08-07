Description

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ will come loaded with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 3040×1440 pixels resolution, 498ppi pixel density and is certified with HDR10+. The Note10+ is powered by a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (in the US) with Adreno 640 GPU or a 2.7Ghz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU (in India and Global), 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

The Note10+ equips a quad-camera setup of a 16MP Ultra Wide lens with F2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view; a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel technology, 77-degree field-of-view, OIS and F1.5/F2.4 aperture; a 12MP telephoto lens with F2.1 aperture and OIS; and a VGA DepthVision Camera.

The Note10 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with wired Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. It now runs on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI and has an in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE / 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass and BeiDou. The phone measures at 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm, weighs 196 grams and is IP68 dust and water resistant.