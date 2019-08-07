  • 18:54 Dec 20, 2019
Galaxy Note10+ 512GB

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 512GB

Rs. 89999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.8 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : VGA
  • Expandable : No

Description

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ will come loaded with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 3040×1440 pixels resolution, 498ppi pixel density and is certified with HDR10+. The Note10+ is powered by a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (in the US) with Adreno 640 GPU or a 2.7Ghz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU (in India and Global), 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. 

 

The Note10+ equips a quad-camera setup of a 16MP Ultra Wide lens with F2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view; a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel technology, 77-degree field-of-view, OIS and F1.5/F2.4 aperture; a 12MP telephoto lens with F2.1 aperture and OIS; and a VGA DepthVision Camera.

 

The Note10 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with wired Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. It now runs on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI and has an in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE / 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass and BeiDou. The phone measures at 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm, weighs 196 grams and is IP68 dust and water resistant.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (HDR 10 support,)
Resolution

1440 x 3040 pixels

Pixel Density

498 ppi

Screen Size

6.8 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

VGA, 12MP + 16MP + 12MP ( 12MP Wide (Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm, 1/2.55)
Front Camera

10MP (With Night Mode for selfies,)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (45W Fast Charging on wired, 20W reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0,)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

196 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 , Mali-G76 MP12 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD,)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot,)
Internet

LTE, HSPA, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS, GALILEO,)
USB

Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68),)
Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer, Hall-effect, Heart Rate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, RGB ( in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were launched in India in August this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series now receiving Android 10 stable update

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series now receiving Android 10 stable update

Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were launched in India in August this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings October security patch and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings October security patch and more

The update brings the latest security patch along with some bug fixes and improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 new brings September security patch and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 new brings September security patch and more

The update brings latest security patch along with enhanced features and more.

Samsung starts offering Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus with Galaxy Note10, Note10+

Samsung starts offering Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus with Galaxy Note10, Note10+

Customers buying the Galaxy Note10 or Galaxy Note10+ device at offline stores will get Rs 6,000 cashback if the transaction is done through an HDFC Bank credit/debit card or a Consumer Durable Loan.

Samsung Blue Fest: Discounts, Exchange offers on Galaxy A80, Note 10, Smart 7-in-1 TV and more

Samsung Blue Fest: Discounts, Exchange offers on Galaxy A80, Note 10, Smart 7-in-1 TV and more

Samsung Blue Fest will be held between September 5 and September 12.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ goes on sale in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ goes on sale in India

Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ come in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ gets its first update in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ gets its first update in India

The company has started rolling out the update with version number N975FXXU1ASH5 and it is around 307MB in size.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant, while 12GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage is priced Rs 89,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ new pre-booking offer revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ new pre-booking offer revealed

The company has revealed that customers opting for Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ will get Galaxy Buds at a discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launch event set for August 20 in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launch event set for August 20 in India

The company has confirmed that it will be launching the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones in India.

Samsung unveils Galaxy Note10, Note10 Plus with Snapdragon 855, Quad cameras, price starts at Rs 69,999

Samsung unveils Galaxy Note10, Note10 Plus with Snapdragon 855, Quad cameras, price starts at Rs 69,999

In India, the Galaxy Note10 will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant for a price of Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note10+ will be available in 12GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB variants for a starting price of Rs 79,999. All models are currently on pre-orders till August 22 and will start shipping as early as August 23.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Flagship now has a new definition!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Flagship now has a new definition!

Does it make any sense to buy for this latest flagship smartphone as Apple has already introduced its latest iPhone 11 series and Google is soon to launch its Pixel 4 lineup? Let's find out.

