Product Features :
- Launch : 07 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.8 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ will come loaded with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 3040×1440 pixels resolution, 498ppi pixel density and is certified with HDR10+. The Note10+ is powered by a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (in the US) with Adreno 640 GPU or a 2.7Ghz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU (in India and Global), 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.
The Note10+ equips a quad-camera setup of a 16MP Ultra Wide lens with F2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view; a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel technology, 77-degree field-of-view, OIS and F1.5/F2.4 aperture; a 12MP telephoto lens with F2.1 aperture and OIS; and a VGA DepthVision Camera.
The Note10 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with wired Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. It now runs on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI and has an in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE / 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass and BeiDou. The phone measures at 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm, weighs 196 grams and is IP68 dust and water resistant.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (HDR 10 support,)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 3040 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
498 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.8 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
VGA, 12MP + 16MP + 12MP ( 12MP Wide (Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm, 1/2.55)
|Front Camera
|
10MP (With Night Mode for selfies,)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (45W Fast Charging on wired, 20W reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0,)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|
196 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 , Mali-G76 MP12 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX HD,)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot,)
|Internet
|
LTE, HSPA, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS, GALILEO,)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, reversible connector,)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68),)
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer, Hall-effect, Heart Rate, Iris Scanner, Proximity, RGB ( in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
