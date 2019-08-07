Description

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant for a price of Rs 69,999. The device features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels and 401ppi. The device is powered by a 2.7Ghz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Galaxy Note10 equips a triple camera setup of a 16MP Ultra Wide lens with F2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view; a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel technology, 77-degree field-of-view, OIS and F1.5/F2.4 aperture; and a 12MP telephoto lens with F2.1 aperture and OIS. There's a a 10MP Dual Pixel wide-angle sensor on the front with an 80-degree field-of-view and f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

The Note10 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with wired Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. It now runs on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI and has an in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE / 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass and BeiDou. The phone measures at 71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9mm, weighs 168 grams and is IP68 dust and water resistant.