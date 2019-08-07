  • 18:54 Dec 20, 2019
Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Price :

Rs. 69999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 07 August, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 3500 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 16MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant for a price of Rs 69,999. The device features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels and 401ppi. The device is powered by a 2.7Ghz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. 

 

The Galaxy Note10 equips a triple camera setup of a 16MP Ultra Wide lens with F2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view; a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel technology, 77-degree field-of-view, OIS and F1.5/F2.4 aperture; and a 12MP telephoto lens with F2.1 aperture and OIS. There's a a 10MP Dual Pixel wide-angle sensor on the front with an 80-degree field-of-view and f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

 

The Note10 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with wired Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. It now runs on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI and has an in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE / 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass and BeiDou. The phone measures at 71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9mm, weighs 168 grams and is IP68 dust and water resistant.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (HDR10+,)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels (401ppi,)
Screen Size

6.3 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 16MP + 12MP (12MP Wide (Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm, 1/2.55)
Front Camera

10MP (With Night Mode for selfies, Dual video call, Auto-HDR,)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)

Battery

Capacity

3500 mAh (25W Fast Charging on wired, 20W reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0,)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm

Weight

168 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 , Mali-G76 MP12 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS, GALILEO,)
USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
Sensors

RGB, Proximity, Heart Rate, Iris Scanner, Hall-effect, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer ( in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner,)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ start receiving Android 10 update in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were launched in India in August this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series now receiving Android 10 stable update

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series now receiving Android 10 stable update

Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were launched in India in August this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings October security patch and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update brings October security patch and more

The update brings the latest security patch along with some bug fixes and improvements.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on mobiles, TVs, wearables, smart devices, electronics

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top deals on mobiles, TVs, wearables, smart devices, electronics

Here’s a list of smartphones, TVs and other electronics you might not want to miss out during this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 new brings September security patch and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 new brings September security patch and more

The update brings latest security patch along with enhanced features and more.

Samsung starts offering Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus with Galaxy Note10, Note10+

Samsung starts offering Rs 6,000 upgrade bonus with Galaxy Note10, Note10+

Customers buying the Galaxy Note10 or Galaxy Note10+ device at offline stores will get Rs 6,000 cashback if the transaction is done through an HDFC Bank credit/debit card or a Consumer Durable Loan.

Samsung Blue Fest: Discounts, Exchange offers on Galaxy A80, Note 10, Smart 7-in-1 TV and more

Samsung Blue Fest: Discounts, Exchange offers on Galaxy A80, Note 10, Smart 7-in-1 TV and more

Samsung Blue Fest will be held between September 5 and September 12.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ goes on sale in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ goes on sale in India

Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ come in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ gets its first update in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ gets its first update in India

The company has started rolling out the update with version number N975FXXU1ASH5 and it is around 307MB in size.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant, while 12GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage is priced Rs 89,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ new pre-booking offer revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ new pre-booking offer revealed

The company has revealed that customers opting for Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ will get Galaxy Buds at a discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launch event set for August 20 in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launch event set for August 20 in India

The company has confirmed that it will be launching the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones in India.

Samsung unveils Galaxy Note10, Note10 Plus with Snapdragon 855, Quad cameras, price starts at Rs 69,999

Samsung unveils Galaxy Note10, Note10 Plus with Snapdragon 855, Quad cameras, price starts at Rs 69,999

In India, the Galaxy Note10 will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant for a price of Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note10+ will be available in 12GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB variants for a starting price of Rs 79,999. All models are currently on pre-orders till August 22 and will start shipping as early as August 23.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 VIP pre-order program kicks off, Aura Glow colour leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 VIP pre-order program kicks off, Aura Glow colour leaked

The Galaxy Note 10 VIP pre-orders have gone online in the Philippines with three options. The first of those options are labelled as “Option A” and offers a Limited Edition bungle with a special gift worth P29,999 (approx. Rs 40,550) and a wireless Combo Charge worth P2,799 (approx. Rs 3,777).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teased on Flipkart, more specs and features leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 teased on Flipkart, more specs and features leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has now been listed on Flipkart in India. New specifications and features of the upcoming Galaxy Note series have been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-registration starts in India ahead of August 8 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 pre-registration starts in India ahead of August 8 launch

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 5G and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones at the launch event

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 surfaces on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 surfaces on Geekbench

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10 5G and Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphones this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ price leaked, to go on sale starting August 23

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ price leaked, to go on sale starting August 23

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 duo pre-orders will start on August 9 and the series will go on sale on August 23 in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ receive US FCC certification

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ receive US FCC certification

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ have received FCC certification with model number SM-N975F and SM-N976B respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus press renders leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus press renders leaked

Official-like press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus have been shared online. Both variants will come in Black and Silver versions with Black-coloured and Royal Blue-coloured S-Pen styluses respectively. There's a hole punch camera on the front while the back of the phones come with triple camera modules.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 video teaser released ahead of August 8 global launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 video teaser released ahead of August 8 global launch

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Pro, and Galaxy Note 10e smartphones this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will launch on August 7

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will launch on August 7

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Pro, and Galaxy Note 10e smartphones this year.

