Product Features :
- Launch : 07 August, 2019
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 3500 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant for a price of Rs 69,999. The device features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels and 401ppi. The device is powered by a 2.7Ghz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The Galaxy Note10 equips a triple camera setup of a 16MP Ultra Wide lens with F2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view; a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel technology, 77-degree field-of-view, OIS and F1.5/F2.4 aperture; and a 12MP telephoto lens with F2.1 aperture and OIS. There's a a 10MP Dual Pixel wide-angle sensor on the front with an 80-degree field-of-view and f/2.2 aperture for selfies.
The Note10 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with wired Super Fast Charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. It now runs on Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI and has an in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE / 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass and BeiDou. The phone measures at 71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9mm, weighs 168 grams and is IP68 dust and water resistant.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (HDR10+,)
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels (401ppi,)
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 16MP + 12MP (12MP Wide (Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm, 1/2.55)
|Front Camera
|
10MP (With Night Mode for selfies, Dual video call, Auto-HDR,)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3500 mAh (25W Fast Charging on wired, 20W reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0,)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|
168 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 , Mali-G76 MP12 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS, GALILEO,)
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
|Sensors
|
RGB, Proximity, Heart Rate, Iris Scanner, Hall-effect, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Barometer, Accelerometer ( in-display Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner,)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
