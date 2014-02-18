Galaxy Note 3 Neo

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo

Price :

Rs. 13000

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 18 February, 2014
  • Operating System : Android 4.3
  • Processor : Hexa Core 1.7 GHz
  • Battery : 3100 mAh
  • Display : 5.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 8 MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Rs. 13000

 Buy Now

Product Features :

  • Launch : 18 February, 2014
  • Operating System :Android 4.3
  • Processor : Hexa Core 1.7 GHz
  • Battery : 3100 mAh
  • Display : 5.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

A 5.5-inch HD phablet with Super AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM, 8MP of camera, Android 4.3 OS and 3100mAh battery.

Display

Type

Super AMOLED (16M colors)
Resolution

720 x 1280 pixels

Pixel Density

267 ppi

Screen Size

5.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

64 GB (Micro SD card slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

8 MP (3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, Simultaneous HD video and image recording, geo-tagging, touch focus, face and smile detection)
Front Camera

2 MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p)

Battery

Capacity

3100 mAh (Li-Ion)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

148.4 x 77.4 x 8.6 mm

Weight

162.5 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Hexa Core 1.7 GHz (Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex A7 & dual-core 1.7 GHz Cortex A15)
Operating System

Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0 (with A2DP)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro (3.0 (MHL), USB Host)
HDMI

Yes

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Single (Micro-SIM)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes (FM Radio with RDS)
Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/AC3/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264/H.263)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Gesture

Built in Applications

Yes (S Pen Optimized Features - Air Command: Action Memo, Scrapbook, Screen Write, S Finder, Pen Window, S Note, Samsung Smart Pause, Air View,YouTube, Google Settings, Play Games, Messenger, ChatON, Samsung Apps)
Warrenty

1 Year, 1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive, TouchWiz UI)

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies