Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo
Product Features :
- Launch : 18 February, 2014
- Operating System :Android 4.3
- Processor : Hexa Core 1.7 GHz
- Battery : 3100 mAh
- Display : 5.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
A 5.5-inch HD phablet with Super AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM, 8MP of camera, Android 4.3 OS and 3100mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
Super AMOLED (16M colors)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1280 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
267 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (Micro SD card slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
8 MP (3264x2448 pixels, autofocus, Simultaneous HD video and image recording, geo-tagging, touch focus, face and smile detection)
|Front Camera
|
2 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3100 mAh (Li-Ion)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
148.4 x 77.4 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|
162.5 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Hexa Core 1.7 GHz (Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex A7 & dual-core 1.7 GHz Cortex A15)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G (GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0 (with A2DP)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro (3.0 (MHL), USB Host)
|HDMI
|
Yes
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Single (Micro-SIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes (FM Radio with RDS)
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/AC3/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264/H.263)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Gesture
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (S Pen Optimized Features - Air Command: Action Memo, Scrapbook, Screen Write, S Finder, Pen Window, S Note, Samsung Smart Pause, Air View,YouTube, Google Settings, Play Games, Messenger, ChatON, Samsung Apps)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year, 1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive, TouchWiz UI)
