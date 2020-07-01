Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Rs. 104999

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.9 inches
  • Resolution : 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 108MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is loaded with 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 3088 × 1440 pixels pixel resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 508 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1) and expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is equipped with a triple camera setup with 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 12MP Periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom,  Space zoom up to 50X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it has 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.22 micron pixels, and dual-pixel autofocus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 45W  fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI on top.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, HDR10+,496PPI, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection)
Resolution

3088 x 1440 pixels

Pixel Density

496 ppi

Screen Size

6.9 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

108MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, Laser AF Sensor, 12MP Periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 50X, 12MP 120 degree Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

10MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (with 45W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm

Weight

208 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO, )
USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Heart Rate, Hall-effect (Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

The brand has also revealed that the latest smartphones are available for pre-orders in the country

