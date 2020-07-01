Description

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is loaded with 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 3088 × 1440 pixels pixel resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 508 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1) and expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD.



On the camera front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is equipped with a triple camera setup with 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 12MP Periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 50X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it has 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.22 micron pixels, and dual-pixel autofocus.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI on top.