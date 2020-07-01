You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.9 inches
- Resolution : 3088 x 1440 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is loaded with 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 3088 × 1440 pixels pixel resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 508 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1) and expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD.
On the camera front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is equipped with a triple camera setup with 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 12MP Periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 50X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, it has 10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.22 micron pixels, and dual-pixel autofocus.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI on top.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, HDR10+,496PPI, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection)
|Resolution
|
3088 x 1440 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
496 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.9 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
108MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 108MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, Laser AF Sensor, 12MP Periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 5X optical zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 50X, 12MP 120 degree Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
10MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (with 45W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|
208 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with OneUI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO, )
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Heart Rate, Hall-effect (Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
Samsung News
You might like this
Advertisement