Galaxy Note 20
Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Price :

Rs. 77999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4300 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution,  HDR10+, 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage (UFS 3.1). There is no support for microSD card on the Galaxy Note 20.

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 3X optical zoom,  Space zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

393 ppi

Screen Size

6.7 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP Telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120 degree Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
Front Camera

10MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)

Battery

Capacity

4300 mAh (with 25W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (with OneUI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz))
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO, )
USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Heart Rate, Hall-effect (Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series Indian price revealed, goes on pre-orders

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series Indian price revealed, goes on pre-orders

The brand has also revealed that the latest smartphones are available for pre-orders in the country

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras, S Pen announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras, S Pen announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies