Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 4300 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 60Hz refresh rate, 393PPI, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 for the global market and Snapdragon 865+ for the US and China. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage (UFS 3.1). There is no support for microSD card on the Galaxy Note 20.
For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 3X optical zoom, Space zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Up front, it has 10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
393 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches (Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera: 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 64MP Telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS, 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom, Super Resolution Zoom up to 30X, 12MP 120 degree Ultra Wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
10MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec,)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4300 mAh (with 25W fast charging, wireless (WPC and PMA) charging, Wireless PowerShare)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with OneUI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz))
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS (BDS, GALILEO, )
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyroscope, Barometer, Fingerprint, Heart Rate, Hall-effect (Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
