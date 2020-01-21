You might like this
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 8GB
Price :
Rs. 38990
Product Features :
- Launch : 21 January, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 4500 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of the microSD card slot.
On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top of it. The phone is juiced up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, MST and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.5 x 75.6 x 8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-O)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple AI Camera: 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4500 mAh (25W Super fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 9810 processor, Mali-G72 MP18 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
|Sensors
|
Light Sensor, Heart Rate, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
