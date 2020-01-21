  • 14:25 Jan 21, 2020
Galaxy Note 10 Lite 6GB

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 6GB

Price :

Rs. 36990

Product Features :

  • Launch : 21 January, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4500 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. It is backed by a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with up to 512GB of the microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top of it. The phone is juiced up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, MST and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 162.5 x 75.6 x 8.1mm and weighs 186 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Super AMOLED Infinity-O)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple AI Camera: 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4500 mAh (25W Super fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 9810 processor, Mali-G72 MP18 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (OneUI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Heart Rate, Light Sensor

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

