Description

Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders showed that the phone will come in in Black, Red, and White gradient finishes. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly come with a 48-megapixel main camera, a wide-angle camera, and a macro lens. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone will run Android 10 operating system which is likely to be topped with One UI 2 and it will be backed up by a 4,370mAh battery.