Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
- Battery : 4350 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders showed that the phone will come in in Black, Red, and White gradient finishes. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly come with a 48-megapixel main camera, a wide-angle camera, and a macro lens. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
The phone will run Android 10 operating system which is likely to be topped with One UI 2 and it will be backed up by a 4,370mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
Quad HD+ (with punch-hole display)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 3040 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 12MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|
32MP
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4350 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 9810)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Heart Rate, Light Sensor
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
