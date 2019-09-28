  • 18:54 Dec 20, 2019
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4350 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 12MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 4350 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders showed that the phone will come in in Black, Red, and White gradient finishes. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly come with a 48-megapixel main camera, a wide-angle camera, and a macro lens. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

 

The phone will run Android 10 operating system which is likely to be topped with One UI 2 and it will be backed up by a 4,370mAh battery.

Display

Type

Quad HD+ (with punch-hole display)
Resolution

1440 x 3040 pixels

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 12MP + 5MP

Front Camera

32MP

Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4350 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Samsung Exynos 9810)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE, aptX)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Water and dust resistant (IP68))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Heart Rate, Light Sensor

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Keypad

Touchscreen

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly come with a 48-megapixel main camera, a wide-angle camera, and a macro lens

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies