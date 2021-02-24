Galaxy M62
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M62

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.7GHz
  • Battery : 7000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.

The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. On the rear, the device sports a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel sensor + 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor + 5-megapixel macro sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32MP camera for selfies.

The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display with up to 420 nits brightness)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 12MP 123 degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

7000 mAh (with 25W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

218 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.7GHz (Exynos 9825)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Multi-touch Capacitive)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M62 to be announced on March 3

Samsung Galaxy M62 and A32 will also launch in India soon as the support page of the Samsung Galaxy M62 and A32 phones is live on the Samsung India website.

