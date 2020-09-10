You might like this
Samsung Galaxy M51 6GB
Price :
Rs. 26999
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 September, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 7000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits. Under the hood, the handset is powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC which we have earlier seen on several smartphones like the Poco X2, Realme X2 and several Samsung devices.
For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a L-shaped quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.
Samsung Galaxy M51 has dual SIM support and 8GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box.
The major highlight of the Galaxy M51 is the 7000mAh battery which will also support 25W fast charging. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 420 nits)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
386 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
7000 mAh (25W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Hall-effect, Proximity, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement