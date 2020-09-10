Galaxy M51 6GB

Samsung Galaxy M51 6GB

Price :

Rs. 26999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 September, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 7000 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits. Under the hood, the handset is powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC which we have earlier seen on several smartphones like the Poco X2, Realme X2 and several Samsung devices.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a L-shaped quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 32MP shooter on the front as well with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M51 has dual SIM support and 8GB of RAM with 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box.


The major highlight of the Galaxy M51 is the 7000mAh battery which will also support 25W fast charging. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 420 nits)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

386 ppi

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad Camera: 64MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

32MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

7000 mAh (25W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Hall-effect, Proximity, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)

