Description

Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel with a 64-megapixel primary lens and there will be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well. Apart from this, the phone will come with a macro sensor and a depth sensor. The smartphone will come with a Single Take camera mode as well that captures a series of photos and videos from different perspectives and filters.



The Galaxy M51 is said to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution with a punch-hole. It could be powered by Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with 8 GB of RAM. The phone may come with 128 GB internal storage.



The phone is also said to feature a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It could run on the Android 10 OS with the latest One UI version. It might include an in-display fingerprint reader.