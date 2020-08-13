Galaxy M51
Rumoured Specs

Samsung Galaxy M51

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 7000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Product Features :

  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
  • Battery : 7000 mAh
  • Display : 6.7 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel with a 64-megapixel primary lens and there will be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well. Apart from this, the phone will come with a macro sensor and a depth sensor. The smartphone will come with a Single Take camera mode as well that captures a series of photos and videos from different perspectives and filters.

The Galaxy M51 is said to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution with a punch-hole. It could be powered by Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with 8 GB of RAM. The phone may come with 128 GB internal storage.

The phone is also said to feature a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It could run on the Android 10 OS with the latest One UI version. It might include an in-display fingerprint reader.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.7 inches

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

7000 mAh (25W fast charging support)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (One UI 2.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

Yes

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung Galaxy M51 support pages go live, launch seems imminent

Samsung Galaxy M51 support pages go live, launch seems imminent

Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel with a 64-megapixel primary lens and there will be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Samsung Image gallery

Latest Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies