You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 7000 mAh
- Display : 6.7 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup at the rear panel with a 64-megapixel primary lens and there will be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well. Apart from this, the phone will come with a macro sensor and a depth sensor. The smartphone will come with a Single Take camera mode as well that captures a series of photos and videos from different perspectives and filters.
The Galaxy M51 is said to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution with a punch-hole. It could be powered by Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with 8 GB of RAM. The phone may come with 128 GB internal storage.
The phone is also said to feature a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It could run on the Android 10 OS with the latest One UI version. It might include an in-display fingerprint reader.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Infinity-O Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
7000 mAh (25W fast charging support)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (One UI 2.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Hall-effect, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Samsung News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement