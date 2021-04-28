You might like this
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G 8GB
Price :
Rs. 23999
Product Features :
- Launch : 28 April, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.6 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 1 TB
Description
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card.
On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W maximum charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.4x75.9x8.6mm and weighs 190 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.6 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
1 TB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera: 48MP rear camera with ISOCELL GM2 sensor, f/1.8 aperture LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope (In-display Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
