Description

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card.



On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W maximum charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.4x75.9x8.6mm and weighs 190 grams.