Galaxy M42 5G 6GB

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G 6GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 28 April, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.6 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Description

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features a 6.6-inches HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It carries support for an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card.

 


On the camera front, the phone has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is a 20 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is fuelled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W maximum charging technology. It runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.4x75.9x8.6mm and weighs 190 grams.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-U Super AMOLED display)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.6 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

1 TB

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP (Quad camera: 48MP rear camera with ISOCELL GM2 sensor, f/1.8 aperture LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30/60fps, 4K upto 30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (OneUI 3.1)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz))
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Accelerometer ( In-display Fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is now being confirmed to be the rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G that was launched globally

